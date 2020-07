Children play with bubbles amid sunflowers at Qunli Village of Changsha City, capital of central China's Hunan Province, July 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2020 shows tourists viewing sunflowers at Qunli Village of Changsha City, capital of central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)