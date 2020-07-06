Water level in Dongting Lake rises due to sustained rainfall

A staff member of local hydrological bureau checks water level statistics of Dongting Lake, water level of which surpasses the warning level, in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 5, 2020. Water level in Dongting Lake has been rising as a result of sustained rainfall. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2020 shows the main channel of Dongting Lake, water level of which surpasses the warning level, in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Water level in Dongting Lake has been rising as a result of sustained rainfall. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2020 shows the bridge over Dongting Lake, water level of which surpasses the warning level, in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Water level in Dongting Lake has been rising as a result of sustained rainfall. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Photo taken on July 5, 2020 shows the Chenglingji hydrological station of Dongting Lake, water level of which surpasses the warning level, in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Water level in Dongting Lake has been rising as a result of sustained rainfall. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)