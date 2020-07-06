Sri Lanka reopens parks, zoos and botanical gardens

Children have fun at a playground in Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 5, 2020. The Viharamahadevi Park has attracted many citizens during the weekend. All national parks, zoos and botanical gardens in Sri Lanka reopened to public on June 15 after being shut since late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

Two girls ride bikes in Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 5, 2020.

Children have fun on the swing at Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 5, 2020.

Children have fun on a children's train in Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 5, 2020.

A baby is seen on a slide with his parents at a playground in Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 5, 2020.