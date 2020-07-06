Historical block attracts tourists for sightseeing in Yining, Xinjiang

A woman prepares snacks for sale at a residential house on Liuxing Street in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 4, 2020. Liuxing Street, built in 1930s, is a well-known historical block in Yining City. Under the local authority's efforts of preserving and upgrading the historical block in recent years, the street has seen its historical style preserved and the local residents' living environment improved at the same time, thus attracting lots of tourists for sightseeing and entrepreneurs for investment. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A man cleans his yard on Liuxing Street in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 5, 2020.

Pigeons are seen at a residential house on Liuxing Street in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 4, 2020.

A cat is seen at a residential house on Liuxing Street in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 4, 2020.

A woman prepares breakfast at a residential house on Liuxing Street in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 5, 2020.

Customers have meals at a restaurant on Liuxing Street in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 4, 2020.

A worker repairs a resident house on Liuxing Street in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 5, 2020.

Customers have meals at a restaurant on Liuxing Street in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 5, 2020.

An old woman does cleaning work in front of a resident house on Liuxing Street in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 5, 2020.

Customers have tea at a guesthouse on Liuxing Street in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 4, 2020.