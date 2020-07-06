People visit Murals of Gratitude Exhibition at Gastown in Vancouver

People visit the Murals of Gratitude Exhibition at Gastown in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 5, 2020. The exhibition showcased 35 murals completed by more than 20 artists to honour the frontline health workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

