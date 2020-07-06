Driving skills training in Gobi desert

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army rumbles through a mound of dust in speed during the individual race of a driving skills training exercise in northwest China’s Gobi desert on June 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Jujun and Zhang Zhihao)

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a combined brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army moves on a treadway bridge obstacle during the individual race of a driving skills training exercise in northwest China’s Gobi desert on June 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Jujun and Zhang Zhihao)

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army wades through mock offroad obstacles during the individual race of a driving skills training exercise in northwest China’s Gobi desert on June 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Jujun and Zhang Zhihao)