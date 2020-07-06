Beijing reports single digit COVID-19 cases for 8 consecutive days

Staff members conduct disinfection at Wanping Town in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Beijing on Sunday recorded one new COVID-19 infection, marking the capital's eighth consecutive day of single digit numbers of cases.The new infection was reported in Fengtai district, where the outbreak was found and most of the city's high and medium risk areas are located.The COVID-19 epidemic in Beijing is stable as a whole, as daily infections of confirmed cases in the capital had remained in single digits for seven consecutive days as of Saturday, a local official said at a press conference on Sunday.Many Beijing residents believe this trend is a positive sign that they will soon be able to return to normal life."I promised my friends I would treat them to dinner outside when the infections have gone down to zero. I believe that will happen within this week," said Xiao Zun, a Beijing resident.Others, however, remain more cautious, as the second outbreak has taught them to be more careful of the virus, which we currently know very little about.Beijing official said 47 percent of the all 334 COVID-19 cases worked at the Xinfadi market; 187 are male and 147 are female, and cases are aged between 19 months and 86 years old.Global Times