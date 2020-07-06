police have law to follow in their actions： HK police chief

A rioter sets fire and destroys public facilities outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in south China's Hong Kong, Nov. 17, 2019. Photo:Xinhua
Hong Kong Police Commissioner Chris Tang Ping-keung said that implementing the national security law for Hong Kong means the police have law to follow in their actions, and he will lead the police to work within the law to ensure social stability.
Police will steadfastly assist the Chief Executive to safeguard national security in Hong Kong, Tang told China Central Television on Sunday.
Tang said that the newly established national security department of the Hong Kong Police Force will fully cooperate with the Hong Kong committee for safeguarding national security, and will hold accountable those who attempt to split the country.
The tasks of the national security department include collecting and analyzing intelligence relating to national security, arranging, coordinating and pushing forward measures and actions safeguarding national security, investigating national security related cases and anti-intervention investigations, Tang said.
There is abundant evidence to show that the national security law for Hong Kong is a strong deterrent, as some rioters have stepped back, and the law has played a key role in maintaining social stability, he said.
Those who had expressed pride in being arrested as young criminals now tell you that secessionism is dangerous and ask you not to use violence; those who used to advocate localism now tell you that they were hijacked by the Hong Kong secessionists, and those who claimed they would guard Hong Kong have fled overseas, Tang said.
He said police are confident in safeguarding national security.
According to a recent meeting of China's Ministry of State Security
, the related national security department will firmly implement the national security law for Hong Kong to punish those involved in secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.
The ministry will firmly crack down on all anti-China attempts of external forces colluding with opposition forces, and contribute to the long-term practice of "one country, two systems."
One of the deputy heads of the newly established office for safeguarding national security of the central government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Sun Qingye, is from the Ministry of State Security.
Global Times