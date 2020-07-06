Options for three major chemicals now listed in China

Chinese officials ring the bell at the Dalian Commodity Exchange in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo: CNSphoto

Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) options were listed on the Dalian Commodity Exchange on Monday. It is the first time three options in the same industrial chain have been simultaneously listed in China.Experts said the listings will be of great significance to ensuring virus prevention and control, supporting industries in avoiding risks and enriching the supply of financial products.Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said during the online listing ceremony on Monday that accelerating the listing of options products was a concrete measure taken by the CSRC to implement the central government's requirements to accelerate the development of the capital market and ensure stable performances in key areas."The listing of these three chemical options will definitely play positive roles in establishing and improving China's petrochemical derivative product system, improving the risk management ability of petrochemical enterprises and supporting the healthy and stable development of the petrochemical industry," Fang said.PP, PVC and LLDPE are the three most important resins in the world and China is a major producer and consumer of these products, with domestic outputs of 22.47 million tons, 19.25 million tons and 7.84 million tons respectively in 2019, the Global Times learned.Affected by the pandemic, international crude oil price fluctuations, and complicated domestic and international economic situations, the use of options to hedge demand is increasing.As the three chemical options have been listed, China's chemical derivatives system will be further improved to provide the market with more refined risk management tools, analysts said.