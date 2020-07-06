Netizens mock call for TCM to be renamed 'Taiwan medicine'

Pharmacists dispense traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at a TCM pharmacy in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province on January 6. Photo: CFP

A recent suggestion made by Yu Shyi-kun, Taiwan Island's legislative head and also member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), to change the term "Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)" to "Traditional Taiwan Medicine" at a TCM academic seminar on Sunday led to a wave of mockery among netizens and experts.The speaker claimed that TCM only has a history of 100 years, and suggested calling it "Taiwan medicine" instead of "Chinese medicine."Netizens from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan Island slammed the comment for its "towering ignorance", with many saying it was nothing more than a clumsily disguised expression of support for separating the island from the mainland.Han medicine is called traditional Korean medicine in the Korea Peninsula, Kampo medicine in Japan and traditional Vietnamese medicine in Vietnam. Only in Taiwan is it now called Traditional Chinese Medicine, he said, suggesting the name be changed to "Taiwan medicine."Trying to change how people refer to TCM cannot truly cut links with "China," netizens said, as even the general public know that although TCM is called different names in other countries, it all originates from TCM theory.This kind of political manipulation advocating opposition to "China" and "desinification" drew strong resentment among the public on Taiwan Island.Some satirically asked the DPP authorities if people of Taiwan Island would be able to celebrate the Spring Festival in the future, eat dumplings or even write Chinese characters.Some experts wrote on social media that as the mainland's influence continues to rise and Chinese culture gains popularity around the world, the political advocacy of "desinification" will only provoke social disputes and make the island lose its competitiveness.Global Times