Italy to take in 180 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

Migrants react aboard the Ocean Viking rescue ship, operated by French NGO SOS Mediterranee, after Italy announced they would be authorized to land on Sunday in the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: AFP

Italy on Sunday authorized charity vessel Ocean Viking to transfer 180 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean to a ship in Sicily for quarantine, the ship's operator and the government said in a statement.Those on board exploded with joy at the announcement that their ordeal amid the cramped conditions on the Ocean Viking would soon be over, with migrants singing, applauding and taking selfies."We have received instructions from the Italian maritime authorities to disembark those on board in Porto Empedocle," a spokesman for the charity SOS Mediterranee told AFP, which has a correspondent on board."We're very happy! We've come a long way, Libya was like hell and now at least we can see the end. I need to tell my family that I'm still alive," said Rabiul, 27, from Bangladesh.The Ocean Viking is now heading for the port where the migrants will be transferred to government-chartered ship the Moby Zaza for 14 days of quarantine."I can confirm that they're authorized to move to the Moby Zaza, likely tomorrow morning," Interior Ministry spokesman Dino Martirano told AFP.They have been on the Ocean Viking for over a week, with fights and suicide attempts on board prompting the charity to declare a state of emergency on Friday.AFP