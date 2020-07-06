US military drills in S.China Sea have ulterior motives, meant to flex muscle: FM

Spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian speaks at a daily press briefing on February 27, 2020. (Photo: China's Foreign Ministry)

The US has ulterior motives by intentionally sending heavy forces into the South China Sea for large-scale drills and flexing its muscles, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.The US has been alienating countries in the region, pushing for South China Sea militarization and sabotaging peace and stability in the region, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at Monday's regular press conference."The international community, particularly countries in the region, can see this very clearly," Zhao said.Zhao's remarks came after the US on Saturday sent two aircraft carriers to the South China Sea for drills. China was also holding exercises in the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea from Wednesday to Sunday.Zhao reiterated that the Xisha Islands are undisputed Chinese territories, and holding military drills in waters off the Xisha Islands is within the country's sovereignty.Global Times