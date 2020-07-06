Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/7/6 17:23:40

 ACROSS

  1 Threads for bed

  4 Like a bounced check

  7 Drop the ball

 11 Promise hidden in "impecunious"

 12 Cats, in Catalonia

 14 Disney heroine voiced by Auli'i Cravalho

 15 Author Amy

 16 Layer that blocks ultraviolet rays

 17 Subsequently

 18 *German chancellor, 2005-present

 21 Food label fig.

 22 Not yet scheduled: Abbr.

 23 Land unit

 27 *With 49-Across, British prime minister, 1979-90

 31 Kind of statement in programming

 33 In the red or in the black?

 34 Tea of "Madam Secretary"

 36 Charlottesville sch.

 37 Puppy's sharp sound

 38 Some albums, briefly

 40 ___ Lingus

 41 CD's backside?

 42 Citrus drink suffix

 43 "___ my case!"

 45 "___ Mode" (2018 No. 1 hit)

 47 Prefix for "pod" or "pub"

 49 See 27-Across

 51 Analogy words

 52 Airborne anomaly

 54 "Xanadu" grp.

 55 *Indian prime minister, 1966-77 and 1980-84

 61 Musician's exercise

 64 Vetoed

 65 Sometimes-spiced drink

 66 Formed a crust

 67 What may feel interminable at a terminal

 68 Chicken ___ king

 69 Tablet choice

 70 Bear's abode

 71 Opposite of wane

DOWN

  1 Gyro bread

  2 ___ of Arc

  3 Like chorus lines?

  4 Middle Eastern marketplace

  5 One of three in a water molecule

  6 Hostess sweet with a hole

  7 Lose air or fizz

  8 Grain in a skin care mask

  9 Bill featuring a pyramid

 10 Remote

 12 *Israeli prime minister, 1969-74

 13 Person from Belgrade

 14 Actress West

 19 "It follows that ..."

 20 2016 vice presidential candidate

 24 Sunday school site

 25 Take away

 26 Completely charm

 27 "The Karate Kid" mentor

 28 Nike rival

 29 Closest to spoiling

 30 If nothing ___

 32 Michelle Obama or Laura Bush ... or any starred woman in this puzzle, for her position?

 35 Pledge

 39 Like many parents at graduations

 44 Legendary

 46 Clickable image

 48 Worked up a sweat

 50 Crete's sea

 53 Track down

 56 Flanders on "The Simpsons"

 57 Shaft on a Sienna

 58 Tie game result

 59 Hawaiian dance

 60 Big-screen film format

 61 ___-fi

 62 Spending limit

 63 Letters between names

Solution



 

