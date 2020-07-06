Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Threads for bed
4 Like a bounced check
7 Drop the ball
11 Promise hidden in "impecunious"
12 Cats, in Catalonia
14 Disney heroine voiced by Auli'i Cravalho
15 Author Amy
16 Layer that blocks ultraviolet rays
17 Subsequently
18 *German chancellor, 2005-present
21 Food label fig.
22 Not yet scheduled: Abbr.
23 Land unit
27 *With 49-Across, British prime minister, 1979-90
31 Kind of statement in programming
33 In the red or in the black?
34 Tea of "Madam Secretary"
36 Charlottesville sch.
37 Puppy's sharp sound
38 Some albums, briefly
40 ___ Lingus
41 CD's backside?
42 Citrus drink suffix
43 "___ my case!"
45 "___ Mode" (2018 No. 1 hit)
47 Prefix for "pod" or "pub"
49 See 27-Across
51 Analogy words
52 Airborne anomaly
54 "Xanadu" grp.
55 *Indian prime minister, 1966-77 and 1980-84
61 Musician's exercise
64 Vetoed
65 Sometimes-spiced drink
66 Formed a crust
67 What may feel interminable at a terminal
68 Chicken ___ king
69 Tablet choice
70 Bear's abode
71 Opposite of waneDOWN
1 Gyro bread
2 ___ of Arc
3 Like chorus lines?
4 Middle Eastern marketplace
5 One of three in a water molecule
6 Hostess sweet with a hole
7 Lose air or fizz
8 Grain in a skin care mask
9 Bill featuring a pyramid
10 Remote
12 *Israeli prime minister, 1969-74
13 Person from Belgrade
14 Actress West
19 "It follows that ..."
20 2016 vice presidential candidate
24 Sunday school site
25 Take away
26 Completely charm
27 "The Karate Kid" mentor
28 Nike rival
29 Closest to spoiling
30 If nothing ___
32 Michelle Obama or Laura Bush ... or any starred woman in this puzzle, for her position?
35 Pledge
39 Like many parents at graduations
44 Legendary
46 Clickable image
48 Worked up a sweat
50 Crete's sea
53 Track down
56 Flanders on "The Simpsons"
57 Shaft on a Sienna
58 Tie game result
59 Hawaiian dance
60 Big-screen film format
61 ___-fi
62 Spending limit
63 Letters between names
Solution