



Puzzle

1 Threads for bed4 Like a bounced check7 Drop the ball11 Promise hidden in "impecunious"12 Cats, in Catalonia14 Disney heroine voiced by Auli'i Cravalho15 Author Amy16 Layer that blocks ultraviolet rays17 Subsequently18 *German chancellor, 2005-present21 Food label fig.22 Not yet scheduled: Abbr.23 Land unit27 *With 49-Across, British prime minister, 1979-9031 Kind of statement in programming33 In the red or in the black?34 Tea of "Madam Secretary"36 Charlottesville sch.37 Puppy's sharp sound38 Some albums, briefly40 ___ Lingus41 CD's backside?42 Citrus drink suffix43 "___ my case!"45 "___ Mode" (2018 No. 1 hit)47 Prefix for "pod" or "pub"49 See 27-Across51 Analogy words52 Airborne anomaly54 "Xanadu" grp.55 *Indian prime minister, 1966-77 and 1980-8461 Musician's exercise64 Vetoed65 Sometimes-spiced drink66 Formed a crust67 What may feel interminable at a terminal68 Chicken ___ king69 Tablet choice70 Bear's abode71 Opposite of wane1 Gyro bread2 ___ of Arc3 Like chorus lines?4 Middle Eastern marketplace5 One of three in a water molecule6 Hostess sweet with a hole7 Lose air or fizz8 Grain in a skin care mask9 Bill featuring a pyramid10 Remote12 *Israeli prime minister, 1969-7413 Person from Belgrade14 Actress West19 "It follows that ..."20 2016 vice presidential candidate24 Sunday school site25 Take away26 Completely charm27 "The Karate Kid" mentor28 Nike rival29 Closest to spoiling30 If nothing ___32 Michelle Obama or Laura Bush ... or any starred woman in this puzzle, for her position?35 Pledge39 Like many parents at graduations44 Legendary46 Clickable image48 Worked up a sweat50 Crete's sea53 Track down56 Flanders on "The Simpsons"57 Shaft on a Sienna58 Tie game result59 Hawaiian dance60 Big-screen film format61 ___-fi62 Spending limit63 Letters between names

Solution