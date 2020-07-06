Learning Chinese







budding/ 含苞待放/ (hánbāo dàifànɡ)A: Over the past few years, I've come to feel that student's psychological issues have become very serious. I've seen several news reports about people who committed suicide by jumping off a building. In most cases, it was related to overwhelming pressure from studying or family troubles. It's so worrisome.这几年感觉学生的心理问题很严重啊,看到几件跳楼自杀的新闻,理由大部分都是和学习压力大、家庭不幸福有关,真是令人堪忧！(zhè jǐnián ɡǎnjué xuéshēnɡde xīnlǐ wèntí hěnyánzhònɡa, kàndào jǐjiàn tiàolóu zìshāde xīnwén, lǐyóu dàbùfēn dōushì héxuéxí yālìdà, jiātínɡ bùxìnɡfú yǒuɡuān, zhēnshì lìnɡrén kānyōu.)B: Yeah, I saw a case of a lower grade student, they speculate that her reason for jumping was because her essays were often heavily revised by her teacher. Although the ultimate reason is still being investigated, it is such a shame to see such a budding life end so early.是啊,我看有个低年级的学生, 跳楼原因推测为该女孩的作文多次遭老师批改,虽然最后的原因还在调查中,但是真的令人惋惜,这样的一个含苞待放的生命就这么夭折了。(shìa, wǒkàn yǒuɡè dīniánjíde xuéshēnɡ, tiàolóu yuányīn tuīcèwéi ɡāinǚháide zuòwén duōcì zāolǎoshī pīɡǎi, suīrán zuìhòude yuányīn háizài diàocházhōnɡ, dànshì zhēnde lìnɡrén wǎnxī, zhèyànɡde yīɡè hánbāodàifànɡde shēnɡmìnɡ jiùzhème yāoshéle. )A: It's really difficult to be a teacher! One misstep and it could lead to tragedy.老师也不好当啊！ 一不留意就可能酿成悲剧。(lǎoshī yěbùhǎodānɡa. yī bùliúyì jiù kěnénɡ niànɡchénɡ bēijù.)B: Parents should also pay attention to communicating with their kids.家长也应该重视与孩子沟通。(jiāchánɡ yě yīnɡɡāi zhònɡshì yǔ háizǐ ɡōutōnɡ. )

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT