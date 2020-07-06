Maritime firearm exhibition held in Shanghai

Photo: Xinhua

An exhibition featuring Chinese maritime firearms opened at the China Maritime Museum in Shanghai on Sunday.More than 130 relics or sets of relics collected by the museum are on display at the exhibition to mark the museum's 10th anniversary.Some of the precious relics on display dated to the Yuan (1279-1368) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.Among them, some are being showcased to the public for the first time ever, according to Li Xuemao, curator of the exhibition.The special exhibition consists of five parts showing the historical features of China's maritime firearms and the development of the nation's maritime science and technology, according to the museum.The exhibition is scheduled to run until October 25.