Spiderman stranded on sixth floor due to fear of heights

Photo: Screenshot of a video in which a man climbs up to the sixth floor of a residential building to save a boy.



A man in Zhongshan, South China's Guangdong Province, recently became stranded on the sixth floor of a residential building wall after climbing all the way up with his bare hands to save a boy. But he was too terrified to come back down the same way.

The man had gone to save the boy, whose head had become stuck in the security grills outside a balcony leaving his body hanging out in the air. "I didn't even think about it," said the man, who was having his dinner when he saw the incident happened, reported CCTV on Sunday.

The boy was later rescued by his family, with the man's help.

However, the man soon turned from rescuer to someone who needed to be rescued, as he realized how high he had climbed and "dared not return the same way."

Firefighters later went and saved him, while people at the scene even put a mattress on the ground in case he fell.

"What a different Spiderman! His kindness overcame his fear," one netizen commented.