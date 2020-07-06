Mercedes-Benz deletes ads featuring Chinese tennis star Li Na

Visitors look at a Mercedes-Benz CLS Coupe at a 4S dealership store in Shanghai. Photo: IC

Mercedes-Benz deleted an advertising video clip, in which Chinese former tennis star Li Na was featured, minutes after it was posted on Twitter-like Chinese social media Weibo Monday morning, after some Chinese netizens branded Li as a member of the outlawed Falun Gong - an anti-Chinese government cult.From a screenshot of the advertising displayed by a Weibo user, though the content had been omitted, Mercedes-Benz cited Li's tennis achievements to promote its V-class Multi-Purpose Vehicle.Some comments under the screenshot associated Li with the Falun Gong cult, claiming that the German luxury carmaker supports the cult, and some calling for a boycott of the company."I am an owner of a Mercedes-Benz car, and I strongly oppose letting Li Na be a brand ambassador for the company," read one online comment.The users' comments were related to one of Li's past posts on Weibo in November 2019 - a picture showing a devil with a rifle holding a little girl which was allegedly painted by a member of the Falun Gong cult. The post was also omitted.In another screenshot, a user said that there was not water-mark on the picture Li posted, and she is suspected to have relation with the original painter.China is an important market for Mercedes-Benz. According to media reports, despite China's auto sales have been declining since 2018, Mercedes-Benz sold 57,901 cars in 2019 - an 11 percent increase year on year, Chinanews.com reported.