Giant panda celebrates 7th birthday in Taipei

Visitors take photos of giant panda Yuan Zai at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 6, 2020. Yuan Zai, the female cub of giant panda Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan as goodwill gifts to Taiwan by the Chinese mainland, celebrated its seventh birthday in Taipei on Monday. (Xinhua/Qi Xing)

Giant panda Yuan Zai enjoys its special birthday cake at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 6, 2020. Yuan Zai, the female cub of giant panda Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan as goodwill gifts to Taiwan by the Chinese mainland, celebrated its seventh birthday in Taipei on Monday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Fans of giant panda Yuan Zai from Taipei and southwest China's Sichuan Province salute each other through the video at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 6, 2020. Yuan Zai, the female cub of giant panda Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan as goodwill gifts to Taiwan by the Chinese mainland, celebrated its seventh birthday in Taipei on Monday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

