Vehicle-mounted howitzers conduct live-fire training in plateau area

A wheeled self-propelled assault gun attached to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise in plateau area on June 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Zikang)

Artillerymen assigned to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army operate vehicle-mounted howitzers to fire 122mm shells at simulated targets during a live-fire training exercise in plateau area on June 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Zikang)

