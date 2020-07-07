Beijing reports zero new COVID-19 cases for first time in 26 days

Volunteers from the Beijing Blue Sky Rescue Team spray disinfectant in Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Fengtai district, Beijing. The market is about 12 kilometers from the Xinfadi market, which is linked to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the capital city. Photo: people.cn

RELATED ARTICLES: Armed police seen stationing outside Xinfadi market

Beijing reported zero new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday, 26 days after the recent outbreak was discovered on June 11.The Chinese capital reported one new asymptomatic carrier, and four new patients were discharged from hospital on Tuesday.Beijing has reported a total of 335 cases during this novel coronavirus outbreak, and 320 of them are still under medical treatment in hospitals.As of Sunday, Beijing had only one high-risk zone, which was located in Huaxiang township, Fengtai district, where the majority of people who work at the Xinfadi wholesale market live. The market came under the spotlight after a new coronavirus cluster was linked to it. The city also had 20 medium-risk zones as of Sunday.A COVID-19 prevention and control meeting of the Beijing government on Monday urged local authorities to stay vigilant, as the transmission risk still existed and there was no room for any missteps in epidemic prevention and control, even though the overall situation was stabilizing, the Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday.Global Times