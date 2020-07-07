Implementation rules for Article 43 of national security law for HK take effect on Tuesday
Source:Global Times Published: 2020/7/7 10:17:06
The Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR at its first meeting on July 6, 2020 Photo: HKSAR government
The implementation rules for Article 43 of national security law for HK take effect on Tuesday. Experts hailed the efficiency and close cooperation between the central government and the HKSAR government on providing legal guarantee on the matter.