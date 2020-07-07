Phase II expansion project for Haikou Meilan International Airport completed

Photo shows the outside garden in Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2020. The main construction for phase II expansion project is completed. Passenger traffic is expected to be 35 million each year, while cargo and mail is expected to be 400,000 tons per year. This second phase of the Haikou Meilan International Airport expansion project includes a 4F-level aircraft movement area, the highest level in China's civil aviation industry, which will be capable of handling the takeoff and landing of the A380 superjumbo jet. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo shows the duty-free business zone n in Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2020.

Interior view in Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2020.

Photo shows check-in counters in Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2020.