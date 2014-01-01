Pope hails UN global cease-fire move

Pope Francis on Sunday threw his support behind a UN Security Council resolution calling for a halt to conflicts to facilitate the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted the resolution after more than three months of negotiations calling for "an immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations" on the Security Council's agenda."The request for a global and immediate ceasefire, which would allow that peace and security necessary to provide the needed humanitarian assistance is commendable," the pope said after his weekly Angelus prayer at St Peter's.