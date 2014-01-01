Former Nazi guard trial

The prosecution's closing arguments will be heard on Monday in the trial of a 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard for complicity in the murder of more than 5,000 people during World War II.In what could be one of the last such cases of surviving Nazi guards, Bruno Dey stands accused of complicity in the murder of 5,230 people when he worked at the Stutthof camp near what was then Danzig, now Gdansk in Poland.Dey, who has appeared in court in a wheelchair, denies bearing any guilt for what happened at the camp, insisting that he did not join the SS voluntarily.But prosecutors argue that his involvement was crucial to the killings.AFP