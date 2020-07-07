More Chinese regions up flood response levels

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2020 shows fields battered by flood in Ganxitan Township of Lixian County, central China's Hunan Province. Rain-triggered flood hit the county in recent days. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2020 shows the flooded Baiguoshu Village in Sankou Town of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The Anhui provincial meteorological service on Sunday raised the rainstorm response to the second level from the third level. The agency forecast that flash floods have a bigger chance of wreaking havoc in cities like Huangshan, Chizhou, Tongling and Anqing in the province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2020 shows the flooded Baiguoshu Village in Sankou Town of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The Anhui provincial meteorological service on Sunday raised the rainstorm response to the second level from the third level. The agency forecast that flash floods have a bigger chance of wreaking havoc in cities like Huangshan, Chizhou, Tongling and Anqing in the province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2020 shows the flooded Baiguoshu Village in Sankou Town of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The Anhui provincial meteorological service on Sunday raised the rainstorm response to the second level from the third level. The agency forecast that flash floods have a bigger chance of wreaking havoc in cities like Huangshan, Chizhou, Tongling and Anqing in the province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2020 shows the flooded farmland in Shimen County, central China's Hunan Province. Rain-triggered flood hit the county in recent days. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A warning sign is seen above the river in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 6, 2020. Several provincial-level regions have upgraded their flood response levels, as of Monday, after heavy rains swelled rivers and lakes in many parts of China. China's national observatory on Monday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms, the second-lowest in the country's four-tier weather warning system, as incessant downpours continue to wreak havoc in many parts of China. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Rescuers clear the debris at Yangjiaping Village of Shimen County, central China's Hunan Province, July 6, 2020. Rain-triggered flood hit the county in recent days. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Staff members tie ropes between street lamps as warning in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 6, 2020. Several provincial-level regions have upgraded their flood response levels, as of Monday, after heavy rains swelled rivers and lakes in many parts of China. China's national observatory on Monday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms, the second-lowest in the country's four-tier weather warning system, as incessant downpours continue to wreak havoc in many parts of China. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)