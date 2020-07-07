Heritage sites including Humayun's Tomb reopen in New Delhi

A man works in front of the Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi, India, on July 6, 2020. Humayun's Tomb and a host of other heritage sites in New Delhi were set to reopen for visitors on Monday after being shut for over three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 6, 2020 shows a view of the Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi, India. Humayun's Tomb and a host of other heritage sites in New Delhi were set to reopen for visitors on Monday after being shut for over three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)