Rocket fired at airport

A rocket landed near Baghdad airport overnight but did not explode, an Iraqi security source said in a statement, after two other rocket attacks targeted American diplomatic and military installations at the weekend.However, the Iraqi army said early Monday that no rocket had been fired.American soldiers are based at the airport.Since October, US diplomats and troops across Iraq have been targeted in around three dozen missile attacks blamed by Washington on pro-Iranian armed factions.Late June, in the first move of its kind, elite Iraqi troops arrested more than a dozen Tehran-backed fighters allegedly planning a new attack on Baghdad's Green Zone.AFP