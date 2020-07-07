Rural tourism helps locals get rid of poverty in Shaanxi

Photo taken on July 5, 2020 shows people visiting lily fields in Baiyun Village, Taibai County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baiyun Village, located in the deep of the Qinling Mountains, had long been a underdeveloped area with people living in poverty. In recent years, by promoting rural tourism and agricultural products, the village has lifted all of its people out of poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2020 shows farm stays in Baiyun Village, Taibai County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baiyun Village, located in the deep of the Qinling Mountains, had long been a underdeveloped area with people living in poverty. In recent years, by promoting rural tourism and agricultural products, the village has lifted all of its people out of poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Photo taken on July 5, 2020 shows a farmer picking matsutake, a kind of fungus, at a planting garden in Baiyun Village, Taibai County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baiyun Village, located in the deep of the Qinling Mountains, had long been a underdeveloped area with people living in poverty. In recent years, by promoting rural tourism and agricultural products, the village has lifted all of its people out of poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A woman visits a homestay about to open in Baiyun Village, Taibai County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 5, 2020. Baiyun Village, located in the deep of the Qinling Mountains, had long been a underdeveloped area with people living in poverty. In recent years, by promoting rural tourism and agricultural products, the village has lifted all of its people out of poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists have lunch at a farm stay in Baiyun Village, Taibai County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 5, 2020. Baiyun Village, located in the deep of the Qinling Mountains, had long been a underdeveloped area with people living in poverty. In recent years, by promoting rural tourism and agricultural products, the village has lifted all of its people out of poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

People visit a homestay about to open in Baiyun Village, Taibai County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 5, 2020. Baiyun Village, located in the deep of the Qinling Mountains, had long been a underdeveloped area with people living in poverty. In recent years, by promoting rural tourism and agricultural products, the village has lifted all of its people out of poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2020 shows people visiting Baiyun Village, Taibai County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baiyun Village, located in the deep of the Qinling Mountains, had long been a underdeveloped area with people living in poverty. In recent years, by promoting rural tourism and agricultural products, the village has lifted all of its people out of poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)