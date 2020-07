Palestinians take part in a protest against the Israeli annexation plan in the West Bank city of Salfit, on July 6, 2020. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

A Palestinian takes part in a protest against the Israeli annexation plan in the West Bank city of Salfit, on July 6, 2020. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

A Palestinian takes part in a protest against the Israeli annexation plan in the West Bank city of Salfit, on July 6, 2020. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)