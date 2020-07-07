China county cancels one gaokao test due to heavy rain

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2020 shows the flooded Baiguoshu Village in Sankou Town of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

The first test of the national college entrance examination, or gaokao , in Shexian county of East China's Anhui Province, which was scheduled for Tuesday morning, was cancelled due to heavy rain.The local department of education announced that it would rearrange a make-up test for students, while a second test scheduled for the afternoon would still take place as planned.Affected by the continuous downpour and the severe water logging in the county, only some 500 out of 2,000 students reached the examination sites on time, some of them by boat.One student who was trapped in his house during the exam said the water level in the county reached hip height, reported Beijing Youth Daily.Wang Tianping, director of the bureau of education in the county, told media that the make-up test might still use the original test paper and the total time for the exam won't be changed.The bureau has already reported to higher level authorities to decide on the rescheduled time for the make-up test.