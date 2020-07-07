Brazilian president takes new COVID-19 test

File photo shows Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attending the 55th summit of the South American trade bloc Mercosur (Southern Common Market) in Bento Goncalves, Brazil, Dec. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday took a fourth test for COVID-19 and an X-ray of his lungs.The test results will come out by Tuesday afternoon, said local media."Everything is well," Bolsonaro told his supporters.The president said all the previous test results are negative, but did not give any proof to support his statements.Bolsonaro on Saturday exercised his veto power to water down parts of a national law that would require the use of face masks on public transportation, in commercial and religious places and other enclosed public spaces.In addition, Bolsonaro spoke publicly against quarantine measures and tried to overrule measures enforced by state and municipal governments, citing impacts on the economy.He was stopped by a Supreme Court ruling which stated that local governments can formulate quarantine and social distancing regulations despite federal government's actions.Brazil has suffered the second largest COVID-19 outbreak, just after the United States. The country's death toll has surpassed 65,000 on Monday, with 1,623,284 confirmed cases so far.