‘Race against time’ in Japan floods, 50 feared dead

Debris are seen along a railway following a torrential rain in Kuma, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Emergency services in western Japan were "racing against time" on Tuesday to rescue people stranded by devastating floods and landslides, with at least 50 feared dead and more torrential rain forecast.Japan's Meteorological Agency issued its highest emergency warning level for heavy rain and landslides over vast swathes of the southwestern Kyushu island, with downpours expected until Thursday.The death toll from the heavy rains that started on early Saturday is expected to climb. An official in the hardest-hit region of Kumamoto told AFP that 49 were now confirmed dead with one other feared dead."We are racing against time," Yutaro Hamasaki, a Kumamoto official, told AFP early Tuesday morning.More than 40,000 personnel, including police and firefighters as well as coast guards and troops, were deployed to rescue people, with around a dozen still unaccounted for.Rivers overflowing their banks have swept away bridges and turned roads into lakes, making rescue access possible only by rafts or helicopters.Nobuko Murakami, a 78-year-old woman whose house was destroyed by landslides, told local media: "I couldn't sleep as the sound of the rain was deafening. I have lived here for more than 50 years, but I have never seen such heavy rain. I wonder when I can get back home."AFP