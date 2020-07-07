National security law ensures high degree of autonomy and people's freedom in HK: Liu Xiaoming

Photo: Screenshot of CGTN video

The Chinese Ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, held a virtual news conference regarding the national security law for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to allow the British public to understand the legislation comprehensively and accurately. He also answered questions regarding the British National Overseas (BNO) passport, and Huawei's 5G network project in the UK.Faced with questions regarding national security legislation for the HKSAR, Liu said on Monday that the legislation has ensured Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and is in line with the "one country, two systems."The city was left defenseless against anti-China forces seeking to cause chaos and disruption… "One country" is the pre-condition for "two systems," if only the "one country" is safe and secure, can the "two systems" be safeguarded. As in every country, the central government is responsible for upholding national security, Liu said.Liu also denied that removing books written by Hong Kong protesters and activists from libraries marks the end of free press, saying that the Hong Kong people's freedom of speech and press will be guaranteed. If the content of the books are about inciting subversion or secessionism, that will be regarded as a criminal act.If you voice an opinion supporting terrorism and, hatred, that would be regarded as kind of crime in the UK, so why doesn't the UK allow China to have such a law that protects the great majority of Hong Kong people exercising their rights for freedom of expression, he said.Liu also blamed the UK government for gross interference in Hong Kong's affairs, especially regarding expanding the right of abode to BNO passport holders in Hong Kong and even offering citizenship.Liu criticized the UK's move which is regarded as breaking commitments and international obligations. "It is political manipulation against the national security law," he said, noting that counter measures will depend on the UK's actual actions.The UK knows well that Hong Kong is no longer under colonial rule… the UK has no sovereignty (over Hong Kong) and the right of "supervision" after handover.Regarding Huawei, Liu said having Huawei is a win-win example for China-UK cooperation and is in the fundamental interests of the UK. If the UK doesn't want Huawei but spends more money for poorer quality, it's up to them, Liu said in response to the UK's plan to phase out Huawei's involvement in the UK's 5G network project.When the West turns us down, the East will shine brighter. We have nothing to fear. If one has good products, you should not worry about it. The world is big enough to accommodate Huawei, which will survive and grow stronger, said Liu.Liu also blasted various British politicians for portraying China as a "threat" and even a "hostile country" when discussing Huawei's links with China."It's not in the UK's interest to treat China as an enemy… We want to be your friend, we want to be your partner, but if you want to make China a hostile country, you have to bear the consequences," he said.