Epidemic dies down in Beijing as city reports zero new cases

A staff member (L, front) disinfects a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing facility set up temporarily on a construction site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2020. More than 1,750 construction workers in Beijing received COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Beijing is cautiously recovering from the wave of coronavirus cases centered around the Xinfadi wholesale food market and is on the brink of downgrading its emergency response, observers said Tuesday, as the city reported zero new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 26 days.In contrast to previous weeks, when dozens of newly confirmed infections were reported daily, more people are walking outside and shopping, while body temperature checks are required at entrances to public places.More people are also taking public transportation, with the return of long queues in subways and at bus stops, but people are still wearing masks and observing social distancing.Wang Hufeng, a professor from the School of Public Administration and Policy at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Tuesday that Beijing is not totally safe yet."Zero newly confirmed infections are only a phased result, and intermittent cases can't be ruled out," Wang said, adding that there is no possibility of a large-scale epidemic rebound in Beijing.Despite the improving situation, Beijing has yet to lower the city's emergency response from Level II, which was raised on June 16."Beijing is on the brink of downgrading its emergency response, which requires a gradual lifting of the city's restrictions. But even if the epidemic response level is lowered, that does not mean Beijing is absolutely safe," Wang said.Beijing so far has only one high-risk zone: Huaxiang sub-district in Fengtai district. Wang said the high-risk region is expected to lower its risk level within two weeks as long as there are no more new clustered infections.From Tuesday, Beijing will gradually release quarantined people who were exposed to the high risk of clustered infections in Xinfadi market. More than 5,000 people will be included in the first batch, all of whom tested negative for COVID-19, according to Beijing's Fengtai district government on Tuesday.The wave of clustered infections that recorded a total of 335 local patients has gradually died down following an aggressive round of nucleic acid tests and decisive measures to restrict out-of-the-city travel and locking down dozens of residential communities.There are still 320 hospitalized patients and 31 asymptomatic patients under medical observation, Beijing health authorities said Tuesday.