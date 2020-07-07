COVID-19 surges despite efforts

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on Monday in New York City where he announced that US President Donald Trump is 'enabling' the coronavirus pandemic by not wearing a mask and downplaying the problem. Photo: AFP

India on Monday became the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world, as officials warned hospitals in the US that they were in danger of being overwhelmed by a surge of infections.Despite signs of progress in parts of Europe - where the Louvre in Paris reopened on Monday - total global infections are fast approaching 11.5 million, with more than 533,000 deaths.The Indian government - like many around the world - has gradually lifted virus restrictions to help the battered economy, but the number of cases has continued to climb, with 24,000 reported in 24 hours to take the total to nearly 700,000 on Monday.India's major cities including New Delhi and Mumbai are the hardest-hit, and critics say too few tests are being conducted and that many COVID-19 infections are likely to go undiagnosed.The surge has forced authorities in India to convert hotels, wedding halls, a spiritual center and even railway coaches to help provide care to coronavirus patients.The US - the worst-hit nation - has struggled to respond to the devastation wrought by the virus, with its national death toll rising to nearly 130,000 out of 2.8 million confirmed cases, and many states hit by increasing infections after lockdowns were eased.Hospital beds are full in parts of Texas, while calls for fresh stay-at-home orders are growing. Some mayors have said their cities reopened too early, as US President Donald Trump tried to downplay the disease that has gripped much of the country."Our hospitals here in Harris County, Houston, and 33 other cities... they're into surge capacities. So their operational beds are taken up," said Lina Hidalgo, chief executive of Texas's Harris County, which includes Houston.The US is now recording 40,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, with a peak of 57,000 on Friday alone.AFP