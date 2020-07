Indonesian firefighters spray disinfectant at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2020. Ragunan Zoo will reopen this weekend after weeks of closure due to the restrictions imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,268 within one day to 66,226, with the death toll adding by 68 to 3,309, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference Tuesday.According to him, 866 more people had been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 30,785.Within the past 24 hours, five provinces, namely Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java and South Sulawesi, recorded high numbers of cases, Yurianto said.Yurianto called on the public to follow the health protocols in a bid to avoid more COVID-19 infections.