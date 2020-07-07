Heavy rain affects over 420,000 in east China's Anhui

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2020 shows the flooded Baiguoshu Village in Sankou Town of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The Anhui provincial meteorological service on Sunday raised the rainstorm response to the second level from the third level. The agency forecast that flash floods have a bigger chance of wreaking havoc in cities like Huangshan, Chizhou, Tongling and Anqing in the province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Heavy rain has affected over 420,000 people in east China's Anhui Province, as local authorities launched the level II emergency response, the second-highest, for flood prevention Tuesday.The downpour that started July 2 has affected seven cities and 31 county-level administrations in the province, leading to the evacuation of 27,000 people and a direct economic loss of 510 million yuan (72 million U.S. dollars) as of Monday, local emergency management department said.The rain has also affected 31,700 hectares of crops and damaged 617 houses.The province raised its emergency response for flood prevention from level III to level II starting 12:00 p.m. Tuesday as the waters of multiple rivers exceeded warning levels, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.