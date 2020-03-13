Chinese FM refutes Aussie travel warning, says law-abiding foreigners have no need to worry

Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of the foreign ministry, said on Tuesday at a press conference that the Chinese government has always guaranteed the safety and legitimate rights and interests of foreigners in China in accordance with law.



Foreigners in China have no need to worry about their safety and legitimate rights and interests as long as they obey the law, Zhao noted.



Zhao urged Australia to maintain an objective and fair attitude, be discreet in its words and deeds and do more things conducive to the development of China-Australia relations.



Zhao’s comment came after the Australian government on Tuesday issued a new travel warning against China, saying Australians could face “arbitrary detention” if they go to the Chinese mainland.



The China-Australia relationship is at its worst moment in the past two decades.



