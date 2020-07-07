China wraps up legal procedures to join Arms Trade Treaty: FM

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian is making remarks at a press briefing on Feb. 24. Photo: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ambassador Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, on Monday deposited China's Instrument of Accession to the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This marked China's completion of all legal procedures to join this treaty, which will become effective for China after 90 days from Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.Joining the ATT is an important step for China to actively participate in global arms trade governance to safeguard international and regional peace and stability, and demonstrated China's resolve and sincerity in supporting multilateralism, maintaining the international arms control system and forging a community with a shared future for mankind, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a regular press conference on Tuesday.As a country that undertakes normal arms trade activities, China always strictly regulates export of military articles, and has established a system of policies and regulations in regulating military item exports, with policies and management measures meeting, or in some areas even exceeding, ATT requirements, Zhao said.One point that is particularly important is that China only exports military articles to sovereign states, not non-state actors, which fully demonstrates China's high sense of responsibility in military article exports, the spokesperson said, noting that China calls on all parties to strictly regulate exports of military items, forbid exports to non-state actors, stop interfering in sovereign states' internal affairs through arms exports, and abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.By joining the ATT, China is willing to enhance communication and cooperation with other countries and enhance the treaty's validity and universality, and further contribute to the optimization of global arms trade governance, Zhao said.Global Times