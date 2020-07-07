RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

You will be able to make considerable progress today if you push yourself to the limit. It may be exhausting, but there will be plenty of time to rest later in the week. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 5, 11, 14.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You need not listen to those who say your dreams are unattainable. Sure your goals may be set a bit too high, but if you continue to shoot for the moon, you are sure to accomplish great things. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)The alignment of the stars will strengthen your financial luck. This will be an excellent time to make investments or start new business ventures. Adventure will find you if you head out with friends tonight. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)An unfortunate event will hit you like a freight train if you are not careful. Fortunately the impact can be lessened by paying special attention to your surroundings. ✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Make sure you play your cards close to your chest today. Leaks concerning your plans will only end up helping the competition. The time to put all your cards on the table is still a ways off. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)A childhood memory will provide the inspiration you need to solve a particular problem. It looks like it's time for a trip down memory lane, so get out those old photos and that scrapbook! ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)It's time for you to charge ahead in your career. Things will swing your way as you put your plans in motion today, all you have to do is make sure you keep the momentum going and everything will practically take care of itself. ✭✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Although a budding romance may be exciting, do not give away your heart too quickly. Time will be the only way to tell if this is something more than just a mere fling. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Although temptation may be hard to resist, you absolutely must do so or else it will spell trouble for you today. A major financial opportunity can be yours if you act fast. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You are sure to make a like-minded friend if you head out for some physical activity tonight. An overnight stay somewhere new will inject some much-needed excitement into your life. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)It's time to stop waiting around for something interesting to happen and instead create some excitement on your own. Investments you make today are sure to pay off down the line. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Although it may feel that your age has finally caught up with you, you aren't over the hill just yet. Take some time out today to seek out adventure. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Although times may be tougher than usual, you should be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel if you look carefully enough. ✭✭✭