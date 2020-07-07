Puzzle

1 Kimono closers5 Took it easy10 Dalai ___14 ___ wolf (solitary sort)15 Muscat resident16 Symbol of Silicon Valley?17 Checked off a checklist18 To get here, go down the rabbit hole20 Egyptian bird21 Manitoba tribe22 Fake name23 Beethoven's "Pathetique," e.g.25 Pop star Lovato27 ... catch the train at platform 9 3/430 Horrify34 Duck musician in "Peter and the Wolf"36 Luau instruments, for short37 "___ of Sunset" (Bravo show)41 Cellular messenger42 Sedate43 Circle of light44 Party with a pinata, perhaps46 Fit for consumption48 ... go inside a speck of dust on a clover flower53 Dutch South African55 Take down a peg56 Cambodians' neighbors59 Like many summer drinks62 Role in a play63 ... travel north on the Kingsroad from Moat Cailin65 Outskirts66 Seller of a Double Stuf Cookie pillow67 Kate's sitcom friend68 One may be white-tailed69 Stitched70 Fare tracker71 Blunders1 Getting on in years2 Kid's owie3 It has six outs4 Go up and down5 Like the Atkins diet6 Love, to Isabel Allende7 Author Grey8 Wound up or wound down9 Fizzle out10 ... sail near the island of Blefuscu11 Berry that some call a superfood12 "___ Lisa"13 "No ifs, ___ or buts!"19 Highway exit24 New Mexico art town26 Elizabeth Gilbert's "___, Pray, Love"28 "Spark" singer Amos29 Muscular strength31 22-Across lead-in32 Hawaiian welcome gift33 Timothy Leary's trip starter35 Girl Scout uniform part37 "He said, ___ said"38 Possessed39 2001 boxing biopic40 ... venture to the center of The Shire42 Goalie's feat44 Electrician's charge?45 Child who's just starting to walk47 Word before "heart" or "touch"49 Get in the way of50 Front-runner51 ___-than-life52 Comes onstage54 Biathlon firearm56 "Terrible" phase57 Corporate verb whose consonants are apt?58 With a clean slate60 Ancient Briton61 Saab of fashion64 Aries animal

Solution