Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Kimono closers
5 Took it easy
10 Dalai ___
14 ___ wolf (solitary sort)
15 Muscat resident
16 Symbol of Silicon Valley?
17 Checked off a checklist
18 To get here, go down the rabbit hole
20 Egyptian bird
21 Manitoba tribe
22 Fake name
23 Beethoven's "Pathetique," e.g.
25 Pop star Lovato
27 ... catch the train at platform 9 3/4
30 Horrify
34 Duck musician in "Peter and the Wolf"
36 Luau instruments, for short
37 "___ of Sunset" (Bravo show)
41 Cellular messenger
42 Sedate
43 Circle of light
44 Party with a pinata, perhaps
46 Fit for consumption
48 ... go inside a speck of dust on a clover flower
53 Dutch South African
55 Take down a peg
56 Cambodians' neighbors
59 Like many summer drinks
62 Role in a play
63 ... travel north on the Kingsroad from Moat Cailin
65 Outskirts
66 Seller of a Double Stuf Cookie pillow
67 Kate's sitcom friend
68 One may be white-tailed
69 Stitched
70 Fare tracker
71 BlundersDOWN
1 Getting on in years
2 Kid's owie
3 It has six outs
4 Go up and down
5 Like the Atkins diet
6 Love, to Isabel Allende
7 Author Grey
8 Wound up or wound down
9 Fizzle out
10 ... sail near the island of Blefuscu
11 Berry that some call a superfood
12 "___ Lisa"
13 "No ifs, ___ or buts!"
19 Highway exit
24 New Mexico art town
26 Elizabeth Gilbert's "___, Pray, Love"
28 "Spark" singer Amos
29 Muscular strength
31 22-Across lead-in
32 Hawaiian welcome gift
33 Timothy Leary's trip starter
35 Girl Scout uniform part
37 "He said, ___ said"
38 Possessed
39 2001 boxing biopic
40 ... venture to the center of The Shire
42 Goalie's feat
44 Electrician's charge?
45 Child who's just starting to walk
47 Word before "heart" or "touch"
49 Get in the way of
50 Front-runner
51 ___-than-life
52 Comes onstage
54 Biathlon firearm
56 "Terrible" phase
57 Corporate verb whose consonants are apt?
58 With a clean slate
60 Ancient Briton
61 Saab of fashion
64 Aries animal
Solution