Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/7/7 20:28:41

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Kimono closers

  5 Took it easy

 10 Dalai ___

 14 ___ wolf (solitary sort)

 15 Muscat resident

 16 Symbol of Silicon Valley?

 17 Checked off a checklist

 18 To get here, go down the rabbit hole

 20 Egyptian bird

 21 Manitoba tribe

 22 Fake name

 23 Beethoven's "Pathetique," e.g.

 25 Pop star Lovato

 27 ... catch the train at platform 9 3/4

 30 Horrify

 34 Duck musician in "Peter and the Wolf"

 36 Luau instruments, for short

 37 "___ of Sunset" (Bravo show)

 41 Cellular messenger

 42 Sedate

 43 Circle of light

 44 Party with a pinata, perhaps

 46 Fit for consumption

 48 ... go inside a speck of dust on a clover flower

 53 Dutch South African

 55 Take down a peg

 56 Cambodians' neighbors

 59 Like many summer drinks

 62 Role in a play

 63 ... travel north on the Kingsroad from Moat Cailin

 65 Outskirts

 66 Seller of a Double Stuf Cookie pillow

 67 Kate's sitcom friend

 68 One may be white-tailed

 69 Stitched

 70 Fare tracker

 71 Blunders

DOWN

  1 Getting on in years

  2 Kid's owie

  3 It has six outs

  4 Go up and down

  5 Like the Atkins diet

  6 Love, to Isabel Allende

  7 Author Grey

  8 Wound up or wound down

  9 Fizzle out

 10 ... sail near the island of Blefuscu

 11 Berry that some call a superfood

 12 "___ Lisa"

 13 "No ifs, ___ or buts!"

 19 Highway exit

 24 New Mexico art town

 26 Elizabeth Gilbert's "___, Pray, Love"

 28 "Spark" singer Amos

 29 Muscular strength

 31 22-Across lead-in

 32 Hawaiian welcome gift

 33 Timothy Leary's trip starter

 35 Girl Scout uniform part

 37 "He said, ___ said"

 38 Possessed

 39 2001 boxing biopic

 40 ... venture to the center of The Shire

 42 Goalie's feat

 44 Electrician's charge?

 45 Child who's just starting to walk

 47 Word before "heart" or "touch"

 49 Get in the way of

 50 Front-runner

 51 ___-than-life

 52 Comes onstage

 54 Biathlon firearm

 56 "Terrible" phase

 57 Corporate verb whose consonants are apt?

 58 With a clean slate

 60 Ancient Briton

 61 Saab of fashion

 64 Aries animal

Solution



 

