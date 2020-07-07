Learning Chinese

location (for a film or tv shoot)/ 取景地/ (qǔjǐnɡdì)A: Recently, The Bad Kids has been really popular. It's made the shoot location super popular. Visitors have reached 2,000 a day.最近《隐秘的角落》太火了,把取景地也带火了,现在日游客量达2000人次。(zuìjìn yǐnmìdejiǎoluò tàihuǒle, bǎqǔjǐnɡdì yědàihuǒle, xiànzài rìyóu kèliànɡ dá liǎnɡqiān réncì.)B: Wow, that many tourists? Where was the shoot location?哇塞,这么多游客？ 取景地是在哪里呀？(wasāi, zhèmeduō yóukè? qǔjǐnɡdì shì zàinǎlǐya?)A: At Zhanjiang in Guangdong.在广东的湛江。(zài ɡuǎnɡdōnɡde zhànjiānɡ.)B: Oh, I remember now. I also saw this news. A neighbor to the shoot said that the crew was very mysterious back then, so he thought they were filming a bad movie.哦,我想起来了, 我也看到那个新闻了。当地的街坊说,当时剧组很神秘,他以为是在拍烂片。(ò, wǒ xiǎnɡqǐláile, wǒyě kàndào nàɡè xīnwénle. dānɡdìde jiēfānɡ shuō, dānɡshí jùzǔ hěnshénmì, tāyǐwéi shìzài pāilànpiàn. )A: According to workers, this place is also the hometown of two Olympic gold medalists. This place looks like crap, but it must have really good fengshui, otherwise, how could there be so many stories coming out of there?据工作人员说这里还是两位奥运冠军起步的地方,我觉得这个地方看着破烂,但是风水肯定应该不错。要不这里怎么会有这么多的故事呢？(jù ɡōnɡzuò rényuánshuō zhèlǐ háishì liǎnɡwèi àoyùn ɡuànjūn qǐbùde dìfānɡ, wǒjuédé zhèɡè dìfānɡ kànzhe pòlàn, dànshì fēnɡshuǐ kěndìnɡ yīnɡɡāi bùcuò. yàobù zhèlǐ zěnmehuì yǒu zhèmeduōde ɡùshìne?)B: I don't know.这个不清楚。(zhèɡè bùqīnɡchǔ.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT