Torrential rain causes severe flooding in Anhui

Rescuers work in Shexian County battered by flood in east China's Anhui Province, on July 7, 2020. Torrential rain caused severe flooding in the county. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows a view of Shexian County battered by flood in east China's Anhui Province. Torrential rain caused severe flooding in the county. (Photo by Pan Cheng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows a view of Shexian County battered by flood in east China's Anhui Province. Torrential rain caused severe flooding in the county. (Photo by Pan Cheng/Xinhua)