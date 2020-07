A moorhen chick swims in a pond of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, July 7, 2020.

A moorhen chick rests in a nest near a pond of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, July 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Two moorhen chicks rest in a nest near a pond of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, July 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A moorhen chick swims in a pond of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, July 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)