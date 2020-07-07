Flood destroys ancient bridge in east China

Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows collapsed Zhenhai Bridge, a state-level cultural relics protection site in Tunxi District in the city of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. The bridge dating back over 480 years to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) collapsed in floodwaters Tuesday in east China's Anhui Province. Zhenhai Bridge was destroyed by the roaring Xin'an River during a heavy rainstorm starting Monday evening. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
