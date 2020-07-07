View of Lugou Bridge in Beijing

Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows a view of the Lugou Bridge in Beijing, capital of China. On July 7, 1937 Japanese soldiers attacked Chinese forces at the Lugou Bridge, also known as the Marco Polo Bridge, marking the beginning of Japan's full-scale invasion of China and eight-year atrocities perpetrated by Japanese army on Chinese civilians. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows a view of the Lugou Bridge in Beijing, capital of China. On July 7, 1937 Japanese soldiers attacked Chinese forces at the Lugou Bridge, also known as the Marco Polo Bridge, marking the beginning of Japan's full-scale invasion of China and eight-year atrocities perpetrated by Japanese army on Chinese civilians. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows the stone lions at the Lugou Bridge in Beijing, capital of China. On July 7, 1937 Japanese soldiers attacked Chinese forces at the Lugou Bridge, also known as the Marco Polo Bridge, marking the beginning of Japan's full-scale invasion of China and eight-year atrocities perpetrated by Japanese army on Chinese civilians. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)