China suspends meat imports from more foreign plants due to COVID-19 spread

China customs has issued a revised import suspension list, adding a number of contaminated meat suppliers from Germany, Brazil and the UK, where the COVID-19 pandemic continues.One Brazilian and two German pork factories were prohibited from exporting to China on Saturday after products from a British beef factory were suspended on Friday, according to China's General Administration of Customs.

Staff members prepare pork at a supermarket in Nanchang, East China's Jiangxi Province, December 22, 2019. Local authorities has released on Sunday more frozen pork reserves to ensure market supply for the upcoming holidays and to keep the pork price stable. Photo: Xinhua