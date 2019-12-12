Bazaar China’s apologies over inappropriate post on Japanese aggression anniversary fail to quell netizens

Photo: Snapshot of Sina Weibo

Harper's Bazaar China enraged Chinese netizens on Tuesday after the fashion brand used a derogatory term from the Japanese invasion period in a social media post, on the very anniversary of the Lugou Bridge Incident which marked the beginning of the nationwide War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45).Earlier on Tuesday, the magazine used the term liangminzheng (roughly translated as good citizen certificate) - which refers to the identification papers given to Chinese people living in regions in China that had fallen under the control of the Japanese pseudo-regime during World War II - in a post complaining about the need for digital health code in public venues amid the COVID-19 pandemic on China's Twitter-like platform Sina Weibo.Under the pressure of waves of criticism from netizens, the magazine's official account issued three apologies within five hours for the use of the term which had aroused huge discontent among netizens before the original post was removed. The hashtag for the apologies had topped the Weibo trend and earned 350 million views within hours on Sina Weibo as of Tuesday afternoon."The editorial team of Harper's Bazaar China and MiniBAZAAR always keeps in mind a spirit of patriotism and love for the Party, and will continue to improve our historical and political knowledge in the future," read the first apology.However, many Weibo users said the apology is unacceptable, leaving comments questioning how come they dared to post such content on the very day of the 83rd anniversary of the Lugou Bridge Incident, and if they had forgotten the history that cost the lives of millions of Chinese people.On July 7, 1937, China's National Revolutionary Army fought the Imperial Japanese Army at Lugou Bridge, also known as Marco Polo Bridge, outside of Beijing. The battle is widely seen as the nationwide start of the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945).The Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee took a screenshot of the original post and reminded people not to forget Chinese history. Harper's Bazaar China responded on Weibo by issuing two more apologies.But Chinese netizens criticized the apology for failing to own its mistake that betrayed the history and misused the term which was originally used to discriminate against Chinese people. And it seemed that the magazine was made to apologize only to respond to pressure from authorities, as some also questioned the mention of the Party in the apology statement, saying that the incident is a common yet painful memory for all Chinese nationals, so there is no need to single out any particular party.Many also called for heavy punishment for the magazine for the bad impact this post may caused on youngsters - making them forget the history and pain the Chinese people suffered in the war.Zhang Yiwu, a Chinese literature professor at Peking University, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the team that wrote the post may not mean to harm anyone, but the issue revealed a lack of sensibility of these entertainment institutes about sensitive topics at sensitive timing."It will be very hard for them to make up for the impact the issue caused," Zhang said.Not anything can be entertainment even in the internet era. A sense of propriety and limit should always be maintained, which depends not only on the schools and parents' education but also the media's publicity, observers noted.This is not the first time that fashion magazines have made a similar mistake. In 2001, fashion magazine L'OFFICIEL came under fire for its cover star Chinese actress Zhao Wei wearing a dress emblazoned with a wartime Japanese flag, causing a boycott of the magazine and Zhao's albums, films and TV appearances among Chinese netizens, according to media reports.