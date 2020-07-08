Central gov't office for safeguarding natl security in HK unveiled

The Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is inaugurated in Hong Kong, south China, July 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Central govt's office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong is officially unveiled on Wed morning.The office is set up at Metropark Hotel Causeway Bay; HKSAR govt CE Carrie Lam, former CE Leung Chun-ying and Commissioner of Police Tang Ping-keung attend the moving-in ceremony, which is ongoing now.With the passage of the law on safeguarding national security for Hong Kong, the office of the central people's government for safeguarding national security has the has power of jurisdiction in the HKSAR, which is beyond the administration of the HKSAR government. And the Article 55 of the national security law for Hong Kong clarifies situations when the central government office in Hong Kong can exercise jurisdiction over a case.The office would fulfill the central government's ultimate responsibility on national security matters in the city, which will operate with a high authority and work with existing central government institutions.Zheng Yanxiong, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Guangdong Provincial Committee, will lead the office, according to previous official announcement. Li Jiangzhou, director of the police liaison department of the liaison office of the central government in the HKSAR, and Sun Qingye were appointed as deputy heads of the new office.Li is an official from the Ministry of Public Security who was mainly responsible for domestic security operations, and specialized on collecting intelligence while Sun is from the Ministry of State Security (MSS), according to several sources.