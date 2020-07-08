China's automaker FAW Group churns out 1.62 million vehicles in H1

Photo taken on June 19, 2020 shows vehicles to be tested at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun of northeast China's Jilin Province. In the first half of 2020, China's automaker FAW Group has churned out 1.62 million vehicles, up 1.5 percent year on year, while its sales reached 1.63 million, up 2.3 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Worker assemble a vehicle at a workshop of FAW Jiefang Automotive Co., Ltd. in Changchun of northeast China's Jilin Province, June 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A worker assembles a vehicle at a workshop of FAW Jiefang Automotive Co., Ltd. in Changchun of northeast China's Jilin Province, June 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A worker assembles a vehicle at a workshop of FAW Jiefang Automotive Co., Ltd. in Changchun of northeast China's Jilin Province, June 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Photo taken on June 19, 2020 shows vehicles to be assembled at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Workers check vehicles at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun of northeast China's Jilin Province, June 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)